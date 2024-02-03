Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) Given A -72.94% drop From High?

During the last session, Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s traded shares were 0.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.58% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the FNKO share is $13.42, that puts it down -72.94 from that peak though still a striking 32.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.27. The company’s market capitalization is $391.18M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 508.68K shares over the past three months.

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) trade information

Funko Inc (FNKO) registered a 4.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.58% in intraday trading to $7.76, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.72%, and it has moved by 7.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.52%. The short interest in Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) is 4.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.2 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Funko Inc (FNKO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Funko Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Funko Inc (FNKO) shares have gone up 4.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -261.40% against 13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 88.60% this quarter and then jump 51.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -17.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $281.96 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $244.1 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $333.04 million and $251.88 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -15.30% and then drop by -3.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -268.50% in 2024, the next five years will return 19.40% per annum.

FNKO Dividends

Funko Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s Major holders

Funko Inc insiders own 11.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.23%, with the float percentage being 108.38%. TCG Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 161 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 12.52 million shares (or 24.84% of all shares), a total value of $97.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.82 million shares, is of Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd.’s that is approximately 13.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $52.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Funko Inc (FNKO) shares are MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2023 indicates that MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund owns about 1.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.92 million, or about 1.82% of the stock, which is worth about $7.13 million.