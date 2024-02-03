Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN) Given A -340.74% drop From High?

During the last session, Akerna Corp (NASDAQ:KERN)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -17.10% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the KERN share is $1.19, that puts it down -340.74 from that peak though still a striking 37.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $2.79M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 295.83K shares over the past three months.

Akerna Corp (NASDAQ:KERN) trade information

Akerna Corp (KERN) registered a -17.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -17.10% in intraday trading to $0.27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.53%, and it has moved by -32.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.28%. The short interest in Akerna Corp (NASDAQ:KERN) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.3 day(s) to cover.

Akerna Corp (KERN) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -54.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.81 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -219.41%.

KERN Dividends

Akerna Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 19 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Akerna Corp (NASDAQ:KERN)’s Major holders

Akerna Corp insiders own 10.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.38%, with the float percentage being 2.66%. Ayrton Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 72517.0 shares (or 0.70% of all shares), a total value of $19543.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 51105.0 shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $13772.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Akerna Corp (KERN) shares are Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF owns about 13320.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3589.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 605.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $163.0.