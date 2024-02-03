Can Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LIFE) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Up 24.82% YTD?

During the last session, Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s traded shares were 0.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.00% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the LIFE share is $2.70, that puts it down -53.41 from that peak though still a striking 38.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.08. The company’s market capitalization is $103.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 364.32K shares over the past three months.

Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) trade information

Atyr Pharma Inc (LIFE) registered a 10.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.00% in intraday trading to $1.76, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.39%, and it has moved by 13.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.47%. The short interest in Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) is 0.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.26 day(s) to cover.

Atyr Pharma Inc (LIFE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Atyr Pharma Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Atyr Pharma Inc (LIFE) shares have gone down -12.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.00% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.70% this quarter and then jump 27.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -96.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $50k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.39 million and $300k respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 42.86%. While earnings are projected to return 41.62% in 2024, the next five years will return 13.00% per annum.

LIFE Dividends

Atyr Pharma Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s Major holders

Atyr Pharma Inc insiders own 9.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.57%, with the float percentage being 82.12%. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 55 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.19 million shares (or 17.86% of all shares), a total value of $22.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.14 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 14.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $17.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atyr Pharma Inc (LIFE) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 5.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.79 million, or about 8.39% of the stock, which is worth about $9.38 million.