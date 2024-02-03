Boom Or Bust: Where Does Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.49% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the VFF share is $1.25, that puts it down -47.06 from that peak though still a striking 35.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $93.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 490.13K shares over the past three months.

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) trade information

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) registered a -4.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.49% in intraday trading to $0.85, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.62%, and it has moved by 10.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.44%. The short interest in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) is 0.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.88 day(s) to cover.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Village Farms International, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) shares have gone up 46.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 90.27% against 3.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 96.30% this quarter and then jump 66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $69.79 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $71.12 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $69.46 million and $71.11 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -56.30%. While earnings are projected to return -927.00% in 2024.

VFF Dividends

Village Farms International, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s Major holders