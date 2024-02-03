Boom Or Bust: Where Does Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS)’s traded shares were 0.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.59% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the TCS share is $5.80, that puts it down -241.18 from that peak though still a striking 11.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.50. The company’s market capitalization is $87.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 284.86K shares over the past three months.

Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) trade information

Container Store Group Inc (TCS) registered a 7.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.59% in intraday trading to $1.70, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.66%, and it has moved by -28.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.03%. The short interest in Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) is 0.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.57 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Container Store Group Inc (TCS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Container Store Group Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Container Store Group Inc (TCS) shares have gone down -31.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -117.33% against 13.20.

While earnings are projected to return -124.44% in 2024, the next five years will return 15.30% per annum.

TCS Dividends

Container Store Group Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 05 and February 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS)’s Major holders