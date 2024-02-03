Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) Rose 86.63% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 125.30% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.10% or $0.78. The 52-week high for the BTOG share is $12.60, that puts it down -34.76 from that peak though still a striking 86.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.25. The company’s market capitalization is $51.71M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 167.39K shares over the past three months.

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) trade information

Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) registered a 9.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.10% in intraday trading to $9.35, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 104.08%, and it has moved by 139.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.64%. The short interest in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) is 9160.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.14 day(s) to cover.

BTOG Dividends

Bit Origin Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG)’s Major holders

Bit Origin Ltd insiders own 11.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.00%, with the float percentage being 0.00%. UBS Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 1.0 shares (or 0.00% of all shares), a total value of $9.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 34.0 shares, is of BESSEMER GROUP, INCORPORATED’s that is approximately 0.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $317.0.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 3285.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30714.0 market value.