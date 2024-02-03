BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.77% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the BTAI share is $34.12, that puts it down -1015.03 from that peak though still a striking 27.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.23. The company’s market capitalization is $91.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.20 million shares over the past three months.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) trade information

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) registered a -3.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.77% in intraday trading to $3.06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.55%, and it has moved by 10.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.62%. The short interest in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) is 2.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.87 day(s) to cover.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) shares have gone down -60.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.53% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 53.30% this quarter and then jump 44.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 364.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $770k as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $550k by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $238k and $206k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 223.50% and then jump by 167.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -84.64%. While earnings are projected to return -2.39% in 2024.

BTAI Dividends

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s Major holders

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc insiders own 30.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.55%, with the float percentage being 51.45%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 122 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 2.7 million shares (or 9.02% of all shares), a total value of $8.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.3 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 0.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.65 million, or about 2.16% of the stock, which is worth about $1.97 million.