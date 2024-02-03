Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE: AHT) Are Up 28.74%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT)’s traded shares were 0.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.69% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the AHT share is $7.52, that puts it down -332.18 from that peak though still a striking 28.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.24. The company’s market capitalization is $60.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 656.17K shares over the past three months.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT) trade information

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) registered a -1.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.69% in intraday trading to $1.74, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.40%, and it has moved by -3.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.56%. The short interest in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT) is 3.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.61 day(s) to cover.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) shares have gone down -50.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -61.62% against -5.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $321.06 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $297.85 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $317.47 million and $328.89 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.10% and then drop by -9.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 48.13%. While earnings are projected to return -30.36% in 2024, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

AHT Dividends

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT)’s Major holders