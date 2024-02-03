As The Stock Falls By -31.81% Year-To-Date, Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2024

During the last session, Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.47% or -$0.44. The 52-week high for the RGNX share is $25.32, that puts it down -106.86 from that peak though still a striking 1.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.06. The company’s market capitalization is $538.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 562.76K shares over the past three months.

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) trade information

Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) registered a -3.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.47% in intraday trading to $12.24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.77%, and it has moved by -29.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.85%. The short interest in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) is 4.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.57 day(s) to cover.

Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Regenxbio Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) shares have gone down -29.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.23% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.40% this quarter and then jump 25.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $35.98 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $28.08 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $31.34 million and $19.14 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.80% and then jump by 46.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.54%. While earnings are projected to return 15.86% in 2024, the next five years will return 13.60% per annum.

RGNX Dividends

Regenxbio Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s Major holders