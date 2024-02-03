Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.44% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the ARQQ share is $4.13, that puts it down -860.47 from that peak though still a striking 9.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.39. The company’s market capitalization is $70.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 746.72K shares over the past three months.

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) trade information

Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) registered a -4.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.44% in intraday trading to $0.43, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.06%, and it has moved by -4.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.86%. The short interest in Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) is 2.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.93 day(s) to cover.

Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arqit Quantum Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) shares have gone down -63.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.95% against 7.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2,791.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.04 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return 78.66% in 2024.

ARQQ Dividends

Arqit Quantum Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s Major holders