Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.14% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the ARCT share is $37.75, that puts it down -8.73 from that peak though still a striking 59.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.21. The company’s market capitalization is $927.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 428.75K shares over the past three months.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ARCT) trade information

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) registered a 0.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.14% in intraday trading to $34.72, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.46%, and it has moved by 10.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 57.53%. The short interest in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ARCT) is 4.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.07 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) shares have gone up 5.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -640.00% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -122.30% this quarter and then drop -156.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $37.86 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $29.57 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $160.29 million and $79.73 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -76.40% and then drop by -62.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -609.26% in 2024.

ARCT Dividends

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 26 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s Major holders

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc insiders own 8.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.64%, with the float percentage being 100.60%. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 232 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.78 million shares (or 17.97% of all shares), a total value of $137.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.99 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $57.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund owns about 2.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $86.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.23 million, or about 8.38% of the stock, which is worth about $77.96 million.