AppTech Payments Corp (NASDAQ: APCX): Can A Stock That’s Up 6.53% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, AppTech Payments Corp (NASDAQ:APCX)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 21.84% or $0.38. The 52-week high for the APCX share is $4.81, that puts it down -126.89 from that peak though still a striking 46.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.14. The company’s market capitalization is $43.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 93760.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 79.89K shares over the past three months.

AppTech Payments Corp (NASDAQ:APCX) trade information

AppTech Payments Corp (APCX) registered a 21.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.84% in intraday trading to $2.12, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 31.68%, and it has moved by 26.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.92%. The short interest in AppTech Payments Corp (NASDAQ:APCX) is 0.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.69 day(s) to cover.

AppTech Payments Corp (APCX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $140k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $140k by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -39.46%.

APCX Dividends

AppTech Payments Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AppTech Payments Corp (NASDAQ:APCX)’s Major holders