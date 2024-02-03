Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO) At $14.70 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.70, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.00% or -$0.3. The 52-week high for the ALXO share is $15.93, that puts it down -8.37 from that peak though still a striking 73.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.94. The company’s market capitalization is $732.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 455.91K shares over the past three months.

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO) trade information

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) registered a -2.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.00% in intraday trading to $14.70, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.27%, and it has moved by 2.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 60.48%. The short interest in Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO) is 3.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.23 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alx Oncology Holdings Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) shares have gone up 160.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -47.95% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -14.70% this quarter and then drop -21.60% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -58.82%. While earnings are projected to return -19.03% in 2024.

ALXO Dividends

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s Major holders

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc insiders own 2.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.01%, with the float percentage being 87.87%. venBio Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 133 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 9.7 million shares (or 19.47% of all shares), a total value of $142.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.59 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 11.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $82.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Nov 29, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.13 million, or about 2.28% of the stock, which is worth about $16.68 million.