AltC Acquisition Corp (NYSE: ALCC) Has Gained 0.66% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, AltC Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ALCC)’s traded shares were 0.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.66% or -$0.52. The 52-week high for the ALCC share is $11.46, that puts it down -7.81 from that peak though still a striking 5.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.00. The company’s market capitalization is $458.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 173.05K shares over the past three months.

AltC Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ALCC) trade information

AltC Acquisition Corp (ALCC) registered a -4.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.66% in intraday trading to $10.63, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.12%, and it has moved by -0.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.77%. The short interest in AltC Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ALCC) is 12370.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.04 day(s) to cover.

ALCC Dividends

AltC Acquisition Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AltC Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ALCC)’s Major holders

AltC Acquisition Corp insiders own 4.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 132.23%, with the float percentage being 138.80%. Empyrean Capital Partners, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 70 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.85 million shares (or 9.42% of all shares), a total value of $50.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.0 million shares, is of Tiger Global Management, LLC’s that is approximately 7.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $41.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AltC Acquisition Corp (ALCC) shares are Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund owns about 1.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.38 million, or about 0.75% of the stock, which is worth about $4.0 million.