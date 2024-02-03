After A -8.14% Drop In The Last Week, Does MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)’s traded shares were 0.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $80.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.50% or -$3.78. The 52-week high for the MTSI share is $96.09, that puts it down -19.72 from that peak though still a striking 39.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $48.53. The company’s market capitalization is $5.79B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 421.47K shares over the past three months.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) trade information

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) registered a -4.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.50% in intraday trading to $80.26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.14%, and it has moved by -6.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.12%. The short interest in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) is 2.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.27 day(s) to cover.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) shares have gone up 7.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -0.74% against -9.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -24.10% this quarter and then jump 24.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $169.21 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $178.43 million by the end of Jun 2024.

While earnings are projected to return -5.84% in 2024, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

MTSI Dividends

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)’s Major holders

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc insiders own 22.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.41%, with the float percentage being 102.74%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 371 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.93 million shares (or 8.36% of all shares), a total value of $388.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.62 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 7.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $368.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio owns about 2.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $175.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.68 million, or about 2.36% of the stock, which is worth about $136.83 million.