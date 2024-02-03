After A -7.58% Drop In The Last Week, Does Telos Corp (NASDAQ: TLS) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.02% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the TLS share is $5.25, that puts it down -34.62 from that peak though still a striking 60.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.53. The company’s market capitalization is $271.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 557.70K shares over the past three months.

Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS) trade information

Telos Corp (TLS) registered a -1.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.02% in intraday trading to $3.90, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.58%, and it has moved by -0.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.31%. The short interest in Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS) is 0.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.23 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Telos Corp (TLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Telos Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Telos Corp (TLS) shares have gone up 61.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -236.84% against 6.80.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $32.06 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $33.06 million by the end of Mar 2024.

While earnings are projected to return -234.61% in 2024.

TLS Dividends

Telos Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS)’s Major holders

Telos Corp insiders own 27.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.74%, with the float percentage being 85.94%. Barclays Plc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 137 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 9.32 million shares (or 13.38% of all shares), a total value of $36.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.32 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 4.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $12.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Telos Corp (TLS) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF owns about 2.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.4 million, or about 2.01% of the stock, which is worth about $5.45 million.