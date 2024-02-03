Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.52% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the ADV share is $4.39, that puts it down -13.44 from that peak though still a striking 70.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.13. The company’s market capitalization is $1.26B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 694.55K shares over the past three months.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) trade information

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) registered a -6.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.52% in intraday trading to $3.87, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.21%, and it has moved by 3.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 46.04%. The short interest in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) is 5.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.43 day(s) to cover.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Advantage Solutions Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) shares have gone up 49.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -33.33% against -1.60.

While earnings are projected to return -31.75% in 2024, the next five years will return -5.10% per annum.

ADV Dividends

Advantage Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)’s Major holders

Advantage Solutions Inc. insiders own 62.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.41%, with the float percentage being 64.90%. Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 148 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 15.45 million shares (or 4.76% of all shares), a total value of $36.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.27 million shares, is of T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 3.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $26.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Trust. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 6.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.7 million, or about 0.83% of the stock, which is worth about $6.32 million.