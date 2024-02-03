Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ABOS) Stock Dropped -24.62% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.50% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the ABOS share is $11.31, that puts it down -280.81 from that peak though still a striking 39.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.81. The company’s market capitalization is $171.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 509.57K shares over the past three months.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS) trade information

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS) registered a -4.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.50% in intraday trading to $2.97, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.33%, and it has moved by -24.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.34%. The short interest in Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS) is 0.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.33 day(s) to cover.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS) shares have gone down -58.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.72% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.80% this quarter and then jump 10.70% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 10.49% in 2024, the next five years will return 9.70% per annum.

ABOS Dividends

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 25 and March 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS)’s Major holders

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 9.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.33%, with the float percentage being 92.05%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 84 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.77 million shares (or 16.88% of all shares), a total value of $47.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.92 million shares, is of Deep Track Capital, Lp’s that is approximately 6.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $18.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS) shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.49 million, or about 0.85% of the stock, which is worth about $2.36 million.