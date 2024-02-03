A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Alto Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ: ALTO)

During the last session, Alto Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:ALTO)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.76% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the ALTO share is $4.97, that puts it down -176.11 from that peak though still a striking 33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.20. The company’s market capitalization is $130.18M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.39 million shares over the past three months.

Alto Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:ALTO) trade information

Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO) registered a -4.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.76% in intraday trading to $1.80, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.76%, and it has moved by -32.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.37%. The short interest in Alto Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:ALTO) is 1.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.58 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alto Ingredients Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO) shares have gone down -53.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 70.00% against 13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 82.60% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $292.76 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $282.1 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $328.44 million and $313.89 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -10.90% and then drop by -10.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.81%. While earnings are projected to return 63.33% in 2024, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

ALTO Dividends

Alto Ingredients Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alto Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:ALTO)’s Major holders

Alto Ingredients Inc insiders own 5.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.07%, with the float percentage being 41.50%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 132 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.81 million shares (or 5.02% of all shares), a total value of $11.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.87 million shares, is of Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 2.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.15 million, or about 1.52% of the stock, which is worth about $2.31 million.