A Quick Glance At TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: TKO) Stock: It Is up 15.0% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 4.30 Percent

During the last session, TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:TKO)’s traded shares were 0.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $85.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.55% or -$0.47. The 52-week high for the TKO share is $113.69, that puts it down -33.61 from that peak though still a striking 15.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $72.33. The company’s market capitalization is $6.98B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.54 million shares over the past three months.

TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:TKO) trade information

TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) registered a -0.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.55% in intraday trading to $85.09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.68%, and it has moved by 7.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.49%. The short interest in TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:TKO) is 5.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.97 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TKO Group Holdings Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) shares have gone down -16.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -90.91% against 40.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.50% this quarter and then jump 28.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 103.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $623.73 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $649.8 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $325.3 million and $291.46 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 91.70% and then jump by 122.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.62%. While earnings are projected to return 7.31% in 2024, the next five years will return 17.40% per annum.

TKO Dividends

TKO Group Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for TKO Group Holdings Inc is 0.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.28 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:TKO)’s Major holders

TKO Group Holdings Inc insiders own 25.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.08%, with the float percentage being 94.85%.