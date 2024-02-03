A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ: TALK), As It Continued To Fall -3.54% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ:TALK)’s traded shares were 0.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.41% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the TALK share is $2.65, that puts it down -8.16 from that peak though still a striking 76.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.58. The company’s market capitalization is $409.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.01 million shares over the past three months.

Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ:TALK) trade information

Talkspace Inc (TALK) registered a 0.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.41% in intraday trading to $2.45, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.36%, and it has moved by 7.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 198.96%. The short interest in Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ:TALK) is 2.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.85 day(s) to cover.

Talkspace Inc (TALK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Talkspace Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Talkspace Inc (TALK) shares have gone up 47.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 64.58% against 13.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 72.70% this quarter and then jump 80.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $38.79 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $41.66 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $30.24 million and $33.34 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.30% and then jump by 25.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 73.54% in 2024.

TALK Dividends

Talkspace Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 19 and February 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

