Year-To-Date, Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE: SG) Price Has Decrease -2.30%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG)’s traded shares were 1.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.37% or $0.36. The 52-week high for the SG share is $16.58, that puts it down -50.18 from that peak though still a striking 44.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.10. The company’s market capitalization is $1.24B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.55 million shares over the past three months.

Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG) trade information

Sweetgreen Inc (SG) registered a 3.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.37% in intraday trading to $11.04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.95%, and it has moved by -0.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.46%. The short interest in Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG) is 13.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.69 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Sweetgreen Inc (SG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sweetgreen Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sweetgreen Inc (SG) shares have gone down -25.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.24% against 17.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 52.30% this quarter and then jump 31.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $151.64 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $147.46 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $118.57 million and $125.06 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 27.90% and then jump by 17.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 40.64% in 2024, the next five years will return 27.40% per annum.

SG Dividends

Sweetgreen Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG)’s Major holders

Sweetgreen Inc insiders own 7.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.96%, with the float percentage being 92.97%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 217 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14.73 million shares (or 14.91% of all shares), a total value of $188.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.1 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 9.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $116.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sweetgreen Inc (SG) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 6.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $105.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.86 million, or about 2.90% of the stock, which is worth about $36.68 million.