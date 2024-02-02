Year-To-Date, iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ: IQ) Price Has Decrease -32.58%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ)’s traded shares were 6.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.79% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the IQ share is $7.99, that puts it down -142.86 from that peak though still a striking -0.61% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.31. The company’s market capitalization is $1.72B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.82 million shares over the past three months.

iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) registered a -1.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.79% in intraday trading to $3.29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.10%, and it has moved by -31.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.90%. The short interest in iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) is 37.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.6 day(s) to cover.

iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that iQIYI Inc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) shares have gone down -42.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 2,150.00% against 40.30.

While earnings are projected to return 92.02% in 2024, the next five years will return 4.49% per annum.

IQ Dividends

iQIYI Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders

iQIYI Inc ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.30%, with the float percentage being 58.30%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 321 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 42.22 million shares (or 4.85% of all shares), a total value of $225.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.8 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $105.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 15.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $81.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.04 million, or about 0.69% of the stock, which is worth about $38.27 million.