Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS)’s traded shares were 1.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.03% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the XERS share is $3.07, that puts it down -22.31 from that peak though still a striking 55.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.11. The company’s market capitalization is $346.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.99 million shares over the past three months.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) trade information

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) registered a 2.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.03% in intraday trading to $2.51, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.03%, and it has moved by 10.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 102.42%. The short interest in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) is 10.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.98 day(s) to cover.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) shares have gone down -2.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 36.76% against 11.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.56%. While earnings are projected to return 43.89% in 2024.

XERS Dividends

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 04 and March 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS)’s Major holders

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc insiders own 1.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.79%, with the float percentage being 42.47%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 143 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.33 million shares (or 6.76% of all shares), a total value of $24.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.95 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 5.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $18.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.04 million, or about 2.20% of the stock, which is worth about $6.91 million.