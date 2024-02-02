Will Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: TYRA) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the recent session, Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA)’s traded shares were 0.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 23.75% or $3.09. The 52-week high for the TYRA share is $19.74, that puts it down -22.61 from that peak though still a striking 39.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.70. The company’s market capitalization is $691.17M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 37600.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 74.23K shares over the past three months.

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) trade information

Tyra Biosciences Inc (TYRA) registered a 23.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 23.75% in intraday trading to $16.10, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.32%, and it has moved by 27.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.97%. The short interest in Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) is 1.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.36 day(s) to cover.

Tyra Biosciences Inc (TYRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tyra Biosciences Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tyra Biosciences Inc (TYRA) shares have gone up 8.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -19.70% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -54.80% this quarter and then drop -78.60% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -16.04% in 2024.

TYRA Dividends

Tyra Biosciences Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 20 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA)’s Major holders

Tyra Biosciences Inc insiders own 6.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.34%, with the float percentage being 101.23%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 94 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.24 million shares (or 16.82% of all shares), a total value of $123.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.45 million shares, is of Boxer Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 14.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $109.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tyra Biosciences Inc (TYRA) shares are Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund owns about 1.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.78 million, or about 1.81% of the stock, which is worth about $11.54 million.