What To Expect As Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC) Delivers An -72.13% Gain In 6 Months

During the last session, Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC)’s traded shares were 1.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.75% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the HUBC share is $165.91, that puts it down -9015.93 from that peak though still a striking 22.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.41. The company’s market capitalization is $227.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 662.39K shares over the past three months.

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) trade information

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) registered a 13.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.75% in intraday trading to $1.82, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.75%, and it has moved by -22.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.67%. The short interest in Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) is 0.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.55 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

HUBC Dividends

Hub Cyber Security Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC)’s Major holders

Hub Cyber Security Ltd insiders own 21.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.48%, with the float percentage being 17.09%. Bank of Montreal/Can/ is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.57 million shares (or 2.08% of all shares), a total value of $1.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.55 million shares, is of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s that is approximately 1.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.73 million.