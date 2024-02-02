What To Expect As AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ: ALVR) Delivers An -74.50% Gain In 6 Months

During the last session, AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s traded shares were 1.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.94% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the ALVR share is $7.24, that puts it down -840.26 from that peak though still a striking 19.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.62. The company’s market capitalization is $87.83M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.19 million shares over the past three months.

AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR) trade information

AlloVir Inc (ALVR) registered a 6.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.94% in intraday trading to $0.77, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.55%, and it has moved by 11.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.68%. The short interest in AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR) is 4.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.25 day(s) to cover.

AlloVir Inc (ALVR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AlloVir Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AlloVir Inc (ALVR) shares have gone down -74.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.45% against 11.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -104.72%. While earnings are projected to return 20.67% in 2024.

ALVR Dividends

AlloVir Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 13 and February 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s Major holders

AlloVir Inc insiders own 49.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.29%, with the float percentage being 92.85%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 136 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.52 million shares (or 8.35% of all shares), a total value of $32.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.64 million shares, is of Wasatch Advisors LP’s that is approximately 5.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $22.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AlloVir Inc (ALVR) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 2.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.46 million, or about 2.15% of the stock, which is worth about $8.35 million.