We Just Learned Something New! After AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC)’s -3.38% Loss This Week

During the recent session, AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s traded shares were 3.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.98% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the AGNC share is $12.25, that puts it down -29.22 from that peak though still a striking 28.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.81. The company’s market capitalization is $6.36B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.48 million shares over the past three months.

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) trade information

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) registered a -1.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.98% in intraday trading to $9.48, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.38%, and it has moved by -0.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.68%. The short interest in AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) is 37.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.68 day(s) to cover.

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AGNC Investment Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) shares have gone down -2.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -19.92% against -15.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -20.00% this quarter and then drop -17.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -808.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $448.58 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $439.96 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled -$98 million and $378.86 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -557.70% and then jump by 16.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.53%. While earnings are projected to return -15.75% in 2024, the next five years will return -1.81% per annum.

AGNC Dividends

AGNC Investment Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 22 and April 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for AGNC Investment Corp is 1.42, with the dividend yield indicating at 15.00 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s Major holders

AGNC Investment Corp insiders own 0.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.65%, with the float percentage being 40.87%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 552 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 57.35 million shares (or 8.55% of all shares), a total value of $542.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.83 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $301.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 18.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $178.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.59 million, or about 2.32% of the stock, which is worth about $147.6 million.