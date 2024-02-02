We Just Learned Something New About Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ: AUTL) This Week With Its -0.34% Loss

During the last session, Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s traded shares were 2.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.50% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the AUTL share is $7.45, that puts it down -25.63 from that peak though still a striking 72.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.61. The company’s market capitalization is $1.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.25 million shares over the past three months.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) trade information

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) registered a -1.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.50% in intraday trading to $5.93, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.34%, and it has moved by -13.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 175.81%. The short interest in Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) is 2.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.63 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) shares have gone up 89.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 36.31% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -8.70% this quarter and then drop -4.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -67.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $260k as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $590k by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.83 million and $1.29 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -93.20% and then drop by -54.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.10%. While earnings are projected to return 43.10% in 2024.

AUTL Dividends

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 05 and March 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR is 1.33, with the dividend yield indicating at 22.48 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s Major holders