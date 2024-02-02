Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST)’s Stock Is Up 22.11% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2024

During the recent session, Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)’s traded shares were 0.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.61. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $35.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.76% or $2.25. The 52-week high for the TWST share is $39.74, that puts it down -11.91 from that peak though still a striking 67.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.46. The company’s market capitalization is $2.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.28 million shares over the past three months.

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) trade information

Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) registered a 6.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.76% in intraday trading to $35.51, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.01%, and it has moved by 9.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.11%. The short interest in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) is 12.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.27 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Twist Bioscience Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) shares have gone up 71.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.02% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -5.40% this quarter and then jump 26.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $67.58 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $70.09 million by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.09%. While earnings are projected to return 18.21% in 2024.

TWST Dividends

Twist Bioscience Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)’s Major holders