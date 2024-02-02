Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN): Is It Possible To Be Up 21.21% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the recent session, Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN)’s traded shares were 3.6 million. The 52-week high for the TCN share is $11.15, that puts it down -1.09 from that peak though still a striking 40.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.53. The company’s market capitalization is $3.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 22.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.92 million shares over the past three months.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.09%, and it has moved by 25.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.20%. The short interest in Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) is 3.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.77 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tricon Residential Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) shares have gone up 23.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -71.72% against -13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.10% this quarter and then jump 62.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -43.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $115.56 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $121.4 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $195.71 million and $110.87 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -41.00% and then jump by 9.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 42.95%. While earnings are projected to return -70.96% in 2024.

TCN Dividends

Tricon Residential Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Tricon Residential Inc is 0.28, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.54 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN)’s Major holders

Tricon Residential Inc insiders own 3.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.10%, with the float percentage being 81.63%. Bank of Montreal/Can/ is the largest shareholder of the company, while 235 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 19.58 million shares (or 7.17% of all shares), a total value of $172.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.15 million shares, is of T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 6.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $159.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 6.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $57.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.87 million, or about 1.79% of the stock, which is worth about $39.23 million.