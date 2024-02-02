The Time To Buy Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE: NOK) Is Now

During the recent session, Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK)’s traded shares were 3.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.70% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the NOK share is $4.97, that puts it down -39.22 from that peak though still a striking 17.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.94. The company’s market capitalization is $19.65B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 22.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.86 million shares over the past three months.

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) registered a -0.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.70% in intraday trading to $3.57, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.68%, and it has moved by 5.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.65%. The short interest in Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) is 21.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.53 day(s) to cover.

Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nokia Corp ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) shares have gone down -8.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.35% against 3.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.70% this quarter and then drop -12.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.29 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.57 billion by the end of Jun 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 20.62% in 2024, the next five years will return 6.72% per annum.

NOK Dividends

Nokia Corp ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Nokia Corp ADR is 0.15, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.09 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK)’s Major holders

Nokia Corp ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.07%, with the float percentage being 6.07%. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership is the largest shareholder of the company, while 518 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 91.77 million shares (or 1.63% of all shares), a total value of $381.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.97 million shares, is of Folketrygdfondet’s that is approximately 0.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $78.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) shares are Artisan International Value Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Artisan International Value Fund owns about 70.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $295.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.34 million, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $22.23 million.