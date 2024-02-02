The Time Is Right To Purchase PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD)

During the recent session, PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD)’s traded shares were 3.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $124.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.90% or -$2.41. The 52-week high for the PDD share is $152.99, that puts it down -23.2 from that peak though still a striking 51.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $59.67. The company’s market capitalization is $164.98B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.91 million shares over the past three months.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) registered a -1.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.90% in intraday trading to $124.18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.41%, and it has moved by -16.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.59%. The short interest in PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) is 35.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.76 day(s) to cover.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PDD Holdings Inc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) shares have gone up 39.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.46% against 23.20.

While earnings are projected to return 48.48% in 2024, the next five years will return 21.31% per annum.

PDD Dividends

PDD Holdings Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 18 and March 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders