The Future Belongs To First Foundation Inc (NYSE: FFWM) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, First Foundation Inc (NYSE:FFWM)’s traded shares were 1.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.04% or -$0.48. The 52-week high for the FFWM share is $16.70, that puts it down -84.73 from that peak though still a striking 59.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.69. The company’s market capitalization is $510.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 667.33K shares over the past three months.

First Foundation Inc (NYSE:FFWM) trade information

First Foundation Inc (FFWM) registered a -5.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.04% in intraday trading to $9.04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.55%, and it has moved by -5.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.79%. The short interest in First Foundation Inc (NYSE:FFWM) is 3.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.03 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

First Foundation Inc (FFWM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that First Foundation Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. First Foundation Inc (FFWM) shares have gone up 28.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.35% against -7.20.

While earnings are projected to return -10.72% in 2024, the next five years will return 7.00% per annum.

FFWM Dividends

First Foundation Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for First Foundation Inc is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.44 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

First Foundation Inc (NYSE:FFWM)’s Major holders

First Foundation Inc insiders own 9.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.37%, with the float percentage being 80.89%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 189 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.07 million shares (or 8.99% of all shares), a total value of $20.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.41 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $17.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of First Foundation Inc (FFWM) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund owns about 2.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.57 million, or about 2.78% of the stock, which is worth about $6.22 million.