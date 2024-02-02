The Current Price For Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)’s traded shares were 6.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $81.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.12% or $4.69. The 52-week high for the SHOP share is $83.57, that puts it down -2.65 from that peak though still a striking 52.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.02. The company’s market capitalization is $104.56B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.71 million shares over the past three months.

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) trade information

Shopify Inc (SHOP) registered a 6.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.12% in intraday trading to $81.41, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.17%, and it has moved by 13.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 61.99%. The short interest in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) is 25.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.74 day(s) to cover.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Shopify Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Shopify Inc (SHOP) shares have gone up 37.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,650.00% against 21.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -130.50%. While earnings are projected to return 1628.57% in 2024.

SHOP Dividends

Shopify Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)’s Major holders

Shopify Inc insiders own 0.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.82%, with the float percentage being 67.96%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,548 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 65.55 million shares (or 5.44% of all shares), a total value of $4.23 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 63.4 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 5.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.1 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Shopify Inc (SHOP) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 30.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.98 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.09 million, or about 1.42% of the stock, which is worth about $1.1 billion.