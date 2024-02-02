The $20.00 Value Of Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VRDN) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VRDN)’s traded shares were 1.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.90% or $0.75. The 52-week high for the VRDN share is $38.00, that puts it down -90.0 from that peak though still a striking 45.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.93. The company’s market capitalization is $1.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 935.85K shares over the past three months.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VRDN) trade information

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) registered a 3.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.90% in intraday trading to $20.00, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.63%, and it has moved by -10.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.24%. The short interest in Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VRDN) is 8.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.55 day(s) to cover.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Viridian Therapeutics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) shares have gone up 8.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -24.20% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.50% this quarter and then jump 41.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -78.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $160k as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20k by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $105k and $110k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 52.40% and then drop by -81.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.85%. While earnings are projected to return -21.91% in 2024.

VRDN Dividends

Viridian Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 06 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VRDN)’s Major holders