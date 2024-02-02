The $133.32 Value Of Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the recent session, Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s traded shares were 2.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $133.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.06% or $6.42. The 52-week high for the DDOG share is $136.07, that puts it down -2.06 from that peak though still a striking 53.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $62.60. The company’s market capitalization is $43.80B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.51 million shares over the past three months.

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) trade information

Datadog Inc (DDOG) registered a 5.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.06% in intraday trading to $133.32, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.56%, and it has moved by 18.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 61.21%. The short interest in Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) is 11.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.49 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Datadog Inc (DDOG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Datadog Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Datadog Inc (DDOG) shares have gone up 24.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56.12% against 19.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -77.99%. While earnings are projected to return 53.34% in 2024, the next five years will return 33.30% per annum.

DDOG Dividends

Datadog Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s Major holders

Datadog Inc insiders own 7.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.58%, with the float percentage being 85.06%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,094 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 25.33 million shares (or 8.47% of all shares), a total value of $2.49 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.64 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.54 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Datadog Inc (DDOG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $819.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.18 million, or about 2.07% of the stock, which is worth about $608.01 million.