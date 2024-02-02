The $0.49 Is The Price At Which Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU)’s traded shares were 1.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.29. The 52-week high for the VERU share is $6.34, that puts it down -1193.88 from that peak though still a striking 26.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.36. The company’s market capitalization is $71.73M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.51 million shares over the past three months.

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) trade information

Veru Inc (VERU) registered a 0.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.47% in intraday trading to $0.49, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.29%, and it has moved by -32.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.49%. The short interest in Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) is 9.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.59 day(s) to cover.

Veru Inc (VERU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Veru Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Veru Inc (VERU) shares have gone down -58.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 58.93% against 17.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.78%. While earnings are projected to return 65.45% in 2024.

VERU Dividends

Veru Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU)’s Major holders

Veru Inc insiders own 14.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.80%, with the float percentage being 21.89%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 82 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.17 million shares (or 5.73% of all shares), a total value of $6.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.53 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 3.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Veru Inc (VERU) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.82 million, or about 0.91% of the stock, which is worth about $0.81 million.