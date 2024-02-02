Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ: LAB) Stock Jumped 3.15% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB)’s traded shares were 1.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.88% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the LAB share is $3.16, that puts it down -37.99 from that peak though still a striking 36.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.46. The company’s market capitalization is $663.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.25 million shares over the past three months.

Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) trade information

Standard BioTools Inc (LAB) registered a 0.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.88% in intraday trading to $2.29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.97%, and it has moved by 3.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.50%. The short interest in Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) is 7.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.39 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.70%. While earnings are projected to return 61.32% in 2024.

LAB Dividends

Standard BioTools Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB)’s Major holders

Standard BioTools Inc insiders own 0.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.13%, with the float percentage being 29.37%. Caligan Partners, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 94 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.47 million shares (or 10.72% of all shares), a total value of $16.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.45 million shares, is of Indaba Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 9.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $14.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Standard BioTools Inc (LAB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.32 million, or about 2.93% of the stock, which is worth about $5.68 million.