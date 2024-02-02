Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Shares Have Been Down About -1.37% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2024

During the recent session, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s traded shares were 4.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.31% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the SWN share is $7.69, that puts it down -19.04 from that peak though still a striking 29.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.57. The company’s market capitalization is $7.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 20.62 million shares over the past three months.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) registered a 0.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.31% in intraday trading to $6.46, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.62%, and it has moved by -0.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.75%. The short interest in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is 32.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.41 day(s) to cover.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Southwestern Energy Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) shares have gone down -0.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -53.38% against -29.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.00% this quarter and then drop -32.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -59.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.31 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.36 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.38 billion and $1.64 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -61.20% and then drop by -16.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.38%. While earnings are projected to return -53.33% in 2024, the next five years will return 21.00% per annum.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Southwestern Energy Company insiders own 0.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.73%, with the float percentage being 90.27%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 586 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 110.96 million shares (or 10.07% of all shares), a total value of $718.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 97.53 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $631.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 34.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $221.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 33.87 million, or about 3.08% of the stock, which is worth about $219.23 million.