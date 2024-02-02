SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s traded shares were 4.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.01% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the SOUN share is $5.11, that puts it down -198.83 from that peak though still a striking 12.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.49. The company’s market capitalization is $422.23M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.58 million shares over the past three months.

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) trade information

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) registered a 3.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.01% in intraday trading to $1.71, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.06%, and it has moved by -17.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.07%. The short interest in SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) is 27.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.89 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SoundHound AI Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) shares have gone down -24.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 49.32% against 6.80.

While earnings are projected to return 49.32% in 2024.

SOUN Dividends

SoundHound AI Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s Major holders