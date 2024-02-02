SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) Has Been Rising 11.54% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s traded shares were 75.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.28% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the SOFI share is $11.70, that puts it down -51.36 from that peak though still a striking 42.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.45. The company’s market capitalization is $7.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 88.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 50.70 million shares over the past three months.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) registered a -1.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.28% in intraday trading to $7.73, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.05%, and it has moved by -19.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.54%. The short interest in SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) is 118.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.56 day(s) to cover.

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SoFi Technologies Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) shares have gone down -23.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 116.67% against 8.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 116.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $571 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $593.65 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $460.16 million and $488.81 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 24.10% and then jump by 21.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.83%. While earnings are projected to return 118.82% in 2024.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 29 and May 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

SoFi Technologies Inc insiders own 3.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.83%, with the float percentage being 40.38%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 638 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 73.83 million shares (or 7.77% of all shares), a total value of $615.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38.12 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $317.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 25.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $208.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20.65 million, or about 2.17% of the stock, which is worth about $172.19 million.