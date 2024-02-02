Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) Received An 1.71% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the recent session, Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s traded shares were 1.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.15% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the SIRI share is $7.95, that puts it down -56.8 from that peak though still a striking 34.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.32. The company’s market capitalization is $19.44B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.88 million shares over the past three months.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) registered a -3.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.15% in intraday trading to $5.07, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.15%, and it has moved by -6.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.57%. The short interest in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) is 173.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.25 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sirius XM Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) shares have gone up 1.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 0.00% against -9.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.16 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.25 billion by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.85%. While earnings are projected to return -6.62% in 2024, the next five years will return 6.71% per annum.

SIRI Dividends

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sirius XM Holdings Inc is 0.11, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.20 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Major holders

Sirius XM Holdings Inc insiders own 83.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.42%, with the float percentage being 77.10%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 819 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 54.32 million shares (or 1.41% of all shares), a total value of $277.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44.66 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $227.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF owns about 66.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $340.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.42 million, or about 0.48% of the stock, which is worth about $93.93 million.