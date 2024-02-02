Should Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) Revive After A -0.61% Drop From Highs?

During the recent session, Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW)’s traded shares were 2.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $210.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.22% or $10.43. The 52-week high for the SNOW share is $211.65, that puts it down -0.61 from that peak though still a striking 38.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $128.56. The company’s market capitalization is $69.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.21 million shares over the past three months.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) registered a 5.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.22% in intraday trading to $210.37, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.88%, and it has moved by 14.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.33%. The short interest in Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) is 11.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.53 day(s) to cover.

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Snowflake Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Snowflake Inc (SNOW) shares have gone up 30.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 216.00% against 19.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 21.40% this quarter and then jump 40.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $758.36 million as predicted by 33 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 29 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $804.55 million by the end of Apr 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -40.39%. While earnings are projected to return 218.17% in 2024.

SNOW Dividends

Snowflake Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders