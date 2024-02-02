Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) Continues To Thrive In 2024, As Its Stock Is Down -10.23% Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s traded shares were 0.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.87. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.55% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the SHLS share is $28.90, that puts it down -107.17 from that peak though still a striking 13.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.11. The company’s market capitalization is $2.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.65 million shares over the past three months.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) registered a -1.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.55% in intraday trading to $13.95, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.65%, and it has moved by -4.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.30%. The short interest in Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) is 26.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.86 day(s) to cover.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Shoals Technologies Group Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) shares have gone down -41.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.38% against 13.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.30% this quarter and then jump 21.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 50.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $132 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $134.53 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $94.65 million and $105.09 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 39.50% and then jump by 28.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 66.11%. While earnings are projected to return 79.82% in 2024, the next five years will return 33.30% per annum.

SHLS Dividends

Shoals Technologies Group Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Major holders

Shoals Technologies Group Inc insiders own 3.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 114.99%, with the float percentage being 119.05%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 437 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 18.93 million shares (or 11.13% of all shares), a total value of $265.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.13 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $226.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. owns about 6.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $92.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.28 million, or about 3.10% of the stock, which is worth about $73.93 million.