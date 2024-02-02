Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) Are Up 24.79%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s traded shares were 23.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.44% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the RIVN share is $28.06, that puts it down -80.68 from that peak though still a striking 24.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.68. The company’s market capitalization is $14.85B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 35.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 36.32 million shares over the past three months.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) registered a 1.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.44% in intraday trading to $15.53, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.53%, and it has moved by -26.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.95%. The short interest in Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) is 104.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.11 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rivian Automotive Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) shares have gone down -40.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.82% against 9.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.70% this quarter and then jump 16.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 163.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.26 billion as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.44 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $663 million and $661 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 90.50% and then jump by 118.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 20.34% in 2024.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders