Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ: YS)

During the recent session, YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ:YS)’s traded shares were 0.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.26. The company’s market capitalization is $35.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 121.87K shares over the past three months.

YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ:YS) trade information

YS Biopharma Co Ltd (YS) registered a -1.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.00% in intraday trading to $0.38, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.05%, and it has moved by -21.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.28%. The short interest in YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ:YS) is 84180.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.77 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $19.9 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.07 million by the end of Mar 2024.

YS Dividends

YS Biopharma Co Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ:YS)’s Major holders

YS Biopharma Co Ltd insiders own 59.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.05%, with the float percentage being 29.45%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 4.54 million shares (or 3.78% of all shares), a total value of $1.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.71 million shares, is of FIL LTD’s that is approximately 2.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.95 million.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 13608.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4776.0 market value.