Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CGEM)

During the last session, Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s traded shares were 1.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.65% or $2.37. The 52-week high for the CGEM share is $15.71, that puts it up 10.28 from that peak though still a striking 56.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.64. The company’s market capitalization is $749.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 242.50K shares over the past three months.

Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CGEM) trade information

Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM) registered a 15.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.65% in intraday trading to $17.51, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 34.69%, and it has moved by 65.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 50.43%. The short interest in Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CGEM) is 1.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.02 day(s) to cover.

Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cullinan Oncology Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM) shares have gone up 70.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -272.27% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -62.70% this quarter and then jump 34.50% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -271.64% in 2024.

CGEM Dividends

Cullinan Oncology Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s Major holders