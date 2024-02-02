Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OM) Is Worth Evaluating At $2.98

During the last session, Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OM)’s traded shares were 1.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.97% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the OM share is $30.55, that puts it down -925.17 from that peak though still a striking 2.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.90. The company’s market capitalization is $149.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.16 million shares over the past three months.

Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OM) trade information

Outset Medical Inc (OM) registered a -1.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.97% in intraday trading to $2.98, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.87%, and it has moved by -47.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.40%. The short interest in Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OM) is 8.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.93 day(s) to cover.

Outset Medical Inc (OM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Outset Medical Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Outset Medical Inc (OM) shares have gone down -84.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.19% against 13.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.32%. While earnings are projected to return -1.01% in 2024.

OM Dividends

Outset Medical Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 12 and February 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OM)’s Major holders

Outset Medical Inc insiders own 0.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 109.17%, with the float percentage being 110.17%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 211 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.38 million shares (or 14.83% of all shares), a total value of $161.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.86 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 9.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $106.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Outset Medical Inc (OM) shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.53 million, or about 3.07% of the stock, which is worth about $33.47 million.