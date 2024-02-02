One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM)

During the recent session, Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s traded shares were 3.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $222.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.70% or -$32.39. The 52-week high for the TEAM share is $258.69, that puts it down -16.26 from that peak though still a striking 42.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $128.02. The company’s market capitalization is $57.65B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.61 million shares over the past three months.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) trade information

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) registered a -12.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.70% in intraday trading to $222.51, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.20%, and it has moved by 1.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.65%. The short interest in Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) is 3.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.17 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Atlassian Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) shares have gone up 31.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.96% against 19.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.30% this quarter and then drop -1.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.06 billion as predicted by 23 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 23 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.08 billion by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -31.08%. While earnings are projected to return 32.55% in 2024, the next five years will return 23.70% per annum.

TEAM Dividends

Atlassian Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s Major holders

Atlassian Corporation insiders own 0.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.95%, with the float percentage being 92.24%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 965 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14.74 million shares (or 9.61% of all shares), a total value of $2.47 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.04 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 7.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.02 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $796.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.52 million, or about 2.30% of the stock, which is worth about $590.75 million.